The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, called the end of the pandemic in Russia. She shared her forecast in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The head of the department indicated that epidemiological calculations regarding the end of the pandemic are made taking into account statistical data, and so far they are only approximate.

Trying to give an answer on the timing of the victory over the coronavirus infection, the department proceeds from the fact that at least 60 percent of the population should be vaccinated in the country, Popova stressed. At the same time, she pointed out that, according to a similar principle, immunization of 60 percent of Russians last year helped to avoid an outbreak of influenza.

The head of the department expressed confidence that as soon as the specialists succeed in instilling a sufficient number of compatriots, “another life will come” in the country. “If we succeed as early as possible (to vaccinate 60 percent of Russians), and this should happen, I absolutely believe in the desire of our Russians to keep their health and take care of themselves … <...> we will have a different life, the quality is very close to what we had two years ago, ”said the chief state sanitary doctor of Russia, noting that she expects to reach the indicator before the fall.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor spoke about the danger of “black mold” against the background of COVID-19. The department indicated that “black mold”, that is, mucormycosis, is not a separate disease and develops against the background of weakened immunity, including in those with coronavirus infection.

On May 18, doctor Nikolai Klimko said that the first cases of infection with “black mold” against the background of coronavirus were detected in Russia.