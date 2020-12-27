Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, head of the specialized research department for the prevention and control of AIDS at the Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Vadim Pokrovsky predicted a decline in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, but humanity, according to him, will not cope with the spread of tuberculosis, HIV infections and malaria.

“Next year, the extinction of the coronavirus pandemic awaits us, everyone will breathe a sigh of relief. Unfortunately, we will still have tuberculosis, HIV infection, malaria, which spread more slowly, but it is even more difficult to fight them, since there are still no vaccines for these diseases, “Pokrovsky said in an interview with the radio station.Moscow speaking“.

He added that by the end of the year, optimism will rise among many, and the economic situation will also improve. However, humanity will be more wary “about possible future epidemics.”

Pokrovsky also stressed that the residents of the Russian Federation need not be afraid of the plague epidemic, because the methods of treating this disease are known. According to Pokrovsky, special anti-plague stations are monitoring the disease in Russia and neighboring countries.

Earlier that day, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that a new strain of coronavirus, discovered in mid-December in the UK, is currently absent in Russia.

On December 25, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova noted that Russian vaccines against coronavirus are effective against any mutations of it. In addition, she noted, the department’s test systems are capable of recognizing any of the existing strains of COVID-19.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.