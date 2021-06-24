The Office of Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow ordered 60 percent of employees involved in the delivery industry to be vaccinated against coronavirus. This is stated in the resolution published on website departments.

According to the document, employees of “delivery of goods and food, including courier service” will be added to certain groups of citizens working in the capital who must be vaccinated.

On June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of the capital, Elena Andreeva, issued a decree obliging to vaccinate 60 percent of the working residents of the capital. The measure concerned workers in the service sector, trade, education, housing and communal services and transport. The exception is Muscovites with contraindications for vaccination.

Earlier, the intention to vaccinate 60 percent of employees who did not recover from COVID-19 and do not have antibodies, announced in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.