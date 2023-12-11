The top healthiest products for the winter diet were named by Rospotrebnadzor specialists in their Telegram-channel. To maintain health during the cold season, experts advised eating red meat and avocados.

According to experts, meat contains protein and iron, which are necessary for metabolism and maintaining normal hemoglobin levels in the body. Avocado and seafood have a beneficial effect on the condition of the skin and the cardiovascular system.

Onions, garlic, pumpkin and persimmons will help strengthen your immune system. The fruit also has a positive effect on the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates and proteins, and stimulates the adrenal glands.

