Top 5 Healthy Root Vegetables called Rospotrebnadzor specialists. They urged Russians to eat radish, Jerusalem artichoke, as well as the roots of parsnip, chicory and parsley.

“100 grams of radish contains only 30 kilocalories, which makes the root vegetable ideal for dietary nutrition. Radish contains a lot of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins, especially vitamin C. It is important to use it during the period of respiratory diseases: the juice of the root vegetable reduces inflammation of the upper respiratory tract, lowers temperature and relieves nasal congestion,” the department said.

In addition, radish extract helps cleanse the liver and restore its cellular integrity. But eating the root vegetable increases acidity in the stomach, so people with gastrointestinal problems need to be careful with it, experts added.

Rospotrebnadzor calls the Jerusalem artichoke or earthen pear the champion among vegetables in terms of potassium content, which strengthens the heart muscle and the walls of blood vessels. This root vegetable contains a lot of calcium and fluoride, which is good for dental health.

“But the most important thing in Jerusalem artichoke is inulin. This substance normalizes blood sugar levels, so the root vegetable is indispensable in the diet of people with diabetes. Insulin is also able to protect blood vessels from the formation of blood clots and sclerotic plaques,” the department noted.

Parsnip root is rich in fiber and antioxidants and provides maximum benefits when eaten raw.

Parsley root can be eaten raw, or it can be boiled, stewed and fried. It is useful for the prevention of urolithiasis, promotes the production of gastric juice and has a slight laxative effect.

“The high content of iron, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, as well as vitamins B, C, K and A makes parsley root an accessible superfood for maintaining immunity and beauty,” experts said.

Considered a healthy alternative to coffee, chicory root contains vitamins C and B6, magnesium, phosphorus, folic acid, manganese and potassium. It also contains a lot of inulin.

“Unlike coffee, chicory does not excite, but on the contrary, calms the nervous system and reduces blood glucose levels,” experts noted.

