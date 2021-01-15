Almost 86 million people have been vaccinated against influenza in Russia. About this on Friday, January 15, reported in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

As of January 1, 19.1 million children and 54.1 million adults, including 250.7 thousand pregnant women, were vaccinated against influenza at the expense of the federal budget. At the expense of other sources, 10.4 million people were vaccinated against influenza, of which 4.1 million people were at the expense of employers, the city news agency writes. “Moscow”…

As writes RT, 85.9 million people were vaccinated in total – this is 59% of the population of Russia.

Rospotrebnadzor said that the epidemic thresholds for the incidence of influenza and SARS were exceeded in eight Russian regions. It is noted that most of the sick make up adults.

At the end of December, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, noted the lowest incidence of influenza in 20 years. According to her, given the high immunization rate and measures taken against respiratory infections, there are now isolated cases of influenza in Russia.