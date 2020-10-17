Most of those infected with the coronavirus are office workers. Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova stated this in an interview with Channel One, reports TASS…

“The largest proportion among the working population who fall ill today is people who work in the office,” said the chief sanitary doctor.

She also noted that strict adherence to the rules for preventing the spread of the virus “will definitely give a decrease in the current level within the next two weeks.”

Earlier, Popova admitted that there is no absolutely effective cure for COVID-19.

Three vaccines have been developed in Russia; on August 15, Sputnik V was registered from the center named after Gamaleya. The second – “EpiVacCorona” from the center “Vector” – received registration on October 14. The Chumakov Center is working on the third drug, it is going through the testing stage. As the chief researcher of the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altshtein explained, vaccines differ from each other in the way they are created, but their essence is the same – they must help the body produce a protein that will trigger an immune response.