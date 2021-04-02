The coronavirus pandemic will end in six months under an optimistic scenario. This forecast was made by Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, reports TASS…

In a pessimistic scenario, the spread of infection will stop in a year. “Back in April last year, scientists made predictions based on mathematical calculations that warned the world that the pandemic would last at least one and a half to two years. We see that so far these calculations are being confirmed, ”she recalled.

Pshenichnaya added that the situation will develop in an optimistic or pessimistic way, depending on the consciousness of citizens and their compliance with preventive measures.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, assured that Russia is doing everything necessary so that the end of the COVID-19 epidemic can come in 2021. According to him, next year the number of Russians vaccinated against coronavirus could reach tens of millions, taking into account senior citizens. “We must provide an immune layer,” the minister stressed.

In Russia, for the entire time of the pandemic, 4,554,264 cases of infection were registered, 4,176,419 people recovered, 99,233 died. About 129 million people were infected in the world, more than 2.8 million patients died.