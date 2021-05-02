Zero rates for the incidence of coronavirus in Russia will be achieved when herd immunity reaches 60-70 percent. This condition was named by Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, reports RIA News…

She recommended that those who have not yet been vaccinated should do so as soon as possible. “We will not approach zero incidence rates until the immune layer is formed,” the specialist emphasized, speaking about the timing of the end of the pandemic.

Pshenichnaya recalled that vaccination against coronavirus is carried out in all regions of Russia.

Earlier, doctors named the five main consequences of the coronavirus. Among them, heart damage – cardiomyopathy, problems with the kidneys and organs of vision, as well as violations of the sense of smell and disorders of the gastrointestinal tract.