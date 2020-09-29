A plateau in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia can be achieved by the beginning of November, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday, September 29.

“By the end of October – beginning of November, we will probably reach a plateau, followed by the same gradual decrease in daily cases of the disease,” she quotes. Interfax…

Pshenichnaya added that “a quite predictable rise in the incidence of COVID-19 is expected in the near future.”

A day earlier, Viktor Maleev, Advisor to the Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Maleev also noted that the increase in cases of coronavirus infection will increase slightly, and, most likely, there will be a plateau in October.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, for her part, said that an increase in infections with coronavirus infection in Russia is expected, because COVID-19 is characterized by seasonality.

