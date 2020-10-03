During a coronavirus pandemic, it is important to take precautions and especially carefully monitor the state of immunity – in particular, try not to overcool. Natalia Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, spoke about this.

“Try not to overcool. Since hypothermia weakens the immunity to infectious diseases, which is especially dangerous in the cold season, “- quoted Pshenichnaya on October 3 “RIA News”…

In addition, according to the expert, the task of all citizens now is to observe preventive measures, wear masks, wash hands thoroughly and maintain a safe distance.

On October 2, Vitaly Zverev, Head of the Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology at Sechenov University, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shared his opinion on when Russia will be able to defeat the coronavirus.

According to him, the pandemic will continue, and the incidence will increase if 70% of the population does not have immunity to coronavirus.