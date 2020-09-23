Wearing a medical mask reduces the likelihood of contracting various respiratory infections, including influenza and coronavirus, by 1.8 times. This was reported in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor, reports TASS…

According to the monitoring results of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, among those who used personal protective equipment, the number of people infected with various pathogens of ARVI was significantly less than among those who did not use such funds.

Thus, wearing a medical mask reduced the likelihood of infection by 1.8 times, and the use of gloves by 1.3 times.

In addition, in contact with patients with ARVI, wearing a mask also reduced the likelihood of infection by 1.8 times, and the use of gloves by 2.7 times.

The department recalled that masks must be worn in crowded places, in public transport, when caring for patients and communicating with people with signs of respiratory infections.

In this case, the mask should tightly cover not only the mouth, but also the nose, leaving no gaps. You cannot reuse a disposable mask.