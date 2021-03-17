The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” revealed the ways of penetration of new strains of coronavirus into Russia.

According to her, the South African and British variants of the coronavirus were brought to Russia by people who visited foreign countries. So, two cases of cases of detection of the South African strain were associated with the fact that the Russians visited in one case the South African Republic, and in the other case – Zanzibar. “And the British strain: most often this is the Emirates, this is Dubai and this is Europe,” Popova said.

She also stressed that Rospotrebnadzor closely monitors all changes within the country. According to her, at the moment in Russia not a single case of a severe course of the disease has been recorded after being infected with new variants of COVID-19.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor added that the situation with the coronavirus in Russia is stabilizing, but remains tense. According to her, the number of cases is decreasing daily. The average weekly rate of cases is less than seven people per 100 thousand per day.