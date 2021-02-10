Rospotrebnadzor has registered a Russian rapid diagnostic test for coronavirus. It will show results four times faster than a standard PCR test. Izvestia was informed about this by the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, which developed a set of reagents.

The analysis time was reduced thanks to the use of the Bst-polymerase enzyme, which greatly accelerates the reaction. The express test “AmpliSense SARS-CoV-2-IT” will take an hour and a half to determine the pathogen in the analyzes, while the usual PCR test shows the result in four to five hours. According to Kamil Khafizov, head of the research group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute, 45 minutes is spent on the isolation of nucleic acids, 5 minutes for reverse transcription and 15-20 minutes for amplification.

It clarifies that the accuracy of the new test roughly corresponds to the previous one, so it can be considered a main analysis, and not an additional study. “Where a smear with a high or moderate viral load is tested, both tests work in much the same way. Where the number of viral particles in a smear is scanty, a slow PCR test starts winning, ”Khafizov explained.

The rapid test turned out to be more specific, so in theory it will give fewer false positives. However, the new system detects one fragment of the coronavirus, so there is a possibility that the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 will not be detected by the analysis. In addition, a false negative result is possible if the changes affect the part of the virus that is used in the test system.

The rapid test is performed on the same equipment as conventional PCR and can be performed by the same personnel. The cost of the systems is also the same.

In January, it was reported that Rospotrebnadzor is creating a new test system for the most accurate detection of various mutations of the coronavirus and reducing the likelihood of a false negative result. Experts are developing a set of reagents that will recognize the virus’s genes least susceptible to changes. It is also planned to use two fragments of the genome at once to reduce the possibility of a false test result.