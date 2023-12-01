Rospotrebnadzor: the passenger arriving from Sri Lanka did not have dengue fever

Information about a passenger arriving at Sheremetyevo from Sri Lanka with signs of dengue fever does not correspond to reality; the patient was diagnosed with influenza. Refutation published on website Department of Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow.

The department clarified that after examination and laboratory tests, the patient has particularly dangerous infections, including Dengue fever, and he has the flu.

Passengers on the Sri Lanka-Moscow flight who arrived at Sheremetyevo Airport on November 29 were advised to immediately seek medical help if signs of acute respiratory diseases appeared and not to self-medicate.

Earlier it was reported that a passenger on a Russian airline flight from Colombo (Sri Lanka) to Moscow was suspected of having dengue fever. Before the end of the flight, the sick man was separated from his fellow passengers, and upon arrival he was examined and taken off the plane.