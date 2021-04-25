Rospotrebnadzor gave the Russians recommendations on how to spend the May holidays. Writes about it RIA News…

The department advised to spend the weekend at the dacha with family and avoid large companies during the spread of coronavirus infection.

Walking and resting outside the city do not carry risks of infection, noted in Rospotrebnadzor, and visiting guests or large crowds of people, on the contrary, can cause infection. “In this regard, it is worth thinking about limiting contacts. If you nevertheless decided to invite guests, do not forget to wear a mask, ”the department recalled.

In addition, it is necessary to observe the mask regime in public transport, shops and other places where it is difficult to maintain social distance, concluded in Rospotrebnadzor.

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, announced the end of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia. In his opinion, the most realistic option is November 2021.