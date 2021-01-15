Rospotrebnadzor gave advice to those wishing to plunge into the ice-hole to Russians: a hearty dinner, refusal of alcohol and coffee will help reduce the stress of cold water. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Rospotrebnadzor of the Moscow Region.

When immersed in ice water, even a hardened person gets stress due to the release into the blood of a large dose of the hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which are normally secreted in small quantities, the department warned.

“A couple of hours before the dive, you must definitely eat a lot, that is, there must be a full meal to provide the body with“ fuel ”, because when you find yourself in cold water, the body will start spending all its resources on heating,” the message explains.

Experts advised to choose buckwheat or brown rice as a side dish, as well as meat or lean fish and fresh vegetables. However, you should not overeat; during dinner, remember that “the feeling of fullness comes only 20 minutes after eating.” At the same time, it is strictly not recommended to drink any alcohol before bathing. It does not warm, but expands blood vessels, which is why a person begins to quickly lose heat, the department stressed. Also, do not drink coffee, and after swimming it is better to drink “hot tea with honey, ginger, orange peel, lemon or rose hips.”

Earlier, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky called this year to abandon Epiphany bathing for a certain group of people: those who were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Before that, Oksana Drapkina, the chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Ministry of Health of Russia, said that those who plan to plunge into the ice hole for Epiphany should be vaccinated against COVID-19 more than a week before or two days after swimming.