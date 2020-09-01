By September 1, on the website of Rospotrebnadzor, a special memo for children, which lists personal safety measures when attending school.

The department’s experts recommend putting antiseptic wipes in a briefcase before going to school, which should be used to disinfect the workplace and gadgets, as well as when sneezing.

Wear comfortable clothing to avoid hypothermia or overheating. Don’t forget about removable shoes.

During breaks, you can devote some time to light warm-ups for the back and neck, and also do gymnastics for the eyes.

It is recommended to organize regular ventilation in the classroom. Before eating, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

“When sneezing, coughing, cover your nose and mouth with disposable napkins or the elbow of your hand,” Rospotrebnadzor recommends.

Recall that from September 1, against the backdrop of a pandemic, a special schedule for the start of lessons will be in effect in Russian schools, which will avoid the accumulation of children. Lunches and breaks will also be organized at different times. They will try to assign their own office to each classroom.

