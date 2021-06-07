The Office of Rospotrebnadzor of the Moscow Region gave advice on how to revise your diet and start eating right. On Monday, June 7, the site reports. 360tv.ru…

Experts advise to eat varied and include foods of both plant and animal origin in the diet. Also, a full diet should include flour products and potatoes. In addition, you need to eat at least 400 g of fresh vegetables and fruits every day. Animal fats should be replaced with vegetable oil.

Experts noted that it is better to replace fatty meats with lean ones, fish, poultry or legumes. Dairy products should not be neglected: milk, kefir, cottage cheese and yogurt.

Meanwhile, experts advise limiting sugar consumption, including sugary drinks. Also, do not abuse salt: it is permissible to consume no more than one teaspoon per day, so you should pay attention to products in which its content is lower.

It is also recommended to bake or cook food, and not fry in oil, and drink up to 1.5-2 liters of clean water per day, writes “Federal News Agency”…

On June 5, nutritionist Asiyat Khachirova spoke about ways to reduce the cost of healthy food. The Healthy Eating Basket is made up of half of vegetables and fruits – its most expensive contents. In the summer season, these products go down in price, so during this period you should stock up on vitamins as much as possible.