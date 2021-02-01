Rospotrebnadzor gave a forecast to reduce the incidence of coronavirus. Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told about this TASS…

According to her, in Russia there is a steady trend towards a reduction in the number of infections with coronavirus infection. The expert stressed that the epidemic situation began to stabilize. She explained these changes by the gaining momentum of mass vaccination, compliance with epidemiological measures, and also by the fact that some Russians have already been ill and acquired natural immunity.

At the same time, the specialist said that at the end of winter or early spring, there may be small rises in the incidence of coronavirus due to the fact that at this time of the year the most favorable weather is created for the circulation of most ARVIs.

Earlier, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, called the proportion of Russians who had had coronavirus. According to him, at the end of January, less than three percent of the country’s inhabitants had had the virus.