Weather conditions and air temperature during the spread of coronavirus infection are not decisive, since the virus is transmitted from person to person and depends on the distance and duration of contact, he said. TASS Mikhail Lebedev, leading expert of the CMD Center for Molecular Diagnostics, Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, Rospotrebnadzor.

The specialist noted that there are some positive aspects from the heat: people go outside less, spend more time indoors, which slows down the spread of infection a little. He also recalled that solar ultraviolet light destroys coronavirus on surfaces, but the transmission of the virus through surfaces is not the main route of possible infection, so this factor is not decisive.

According to him, in any weather, reducing social activity, keeping distance, wearing masks in public places, transport, indoors, and handling hands will help protect against infection. “Thus, everything depends not on the possible whims of the weather, but on the behavior of people. And the best way of specific prophylaxis is vaccination, ”Lebedev concluded.

Earlier, Lebedev assessed the risk of COVID-19 infection when swimming in a pond. He stated that the ability of the causative agent of the virus to be transmitted through water has not been proven. At the same time, he advised to avoid crowds of people at the entrance to the reservoir and on the shore.