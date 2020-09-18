Rospotrebnadzor conducted a study for the presence of coronavirus RNA in food samples and did not find the causative agent in any of the 1,677 types of products studied. This is stated on Friday, September 18, at website service.

We are talking about frozen vegetables and fruits, as well as meat and meat-based products. The experts paid special attention to the study of hand-picked products as the most susceptible to contact with the pathogen.

“In the period from 08/05/2020 to 09/10/2020, a study of 1677 samples of food products was carried out. The main mass was vegetable products (40%), meat and meat-containing products (26%) and fruits (22%). All product samples gave negative results testing for the presence of SARS CoV2 RNA ”, – emphasized in Rospotrebnadzor.

On September 15, the head of the service, Anna Popova, at a meeting of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) presented a presentation reflecting the results of studies of water and food products carried out in all regions of Russia. In the course of their study, 46 cases of coronavirus in food and water were identified. Including 17 positive samples were identified in washings from surfaces and 29 other positive findings.

At the same time, according to Popova, Rospotrebnadzor conducted 8.9 thousand studies during the development of an algorithm for studying the circulation of a new coronavirus in the environment, in all cases no positive results were found.

An outbreak of COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December, then the virus began to spread in other countries. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the spread of coronavirus in the world as a pandemic.

According to the portal stopcoronavirus.rf as of Friday morning, 1,085,281 confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia, 19,061 people died, 895,868 patients recovered.

