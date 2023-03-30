Popular myths about cholesterol dispelled Rospotrebnadzor specialists. The experts recalled that the substance considered harmful is also necessary for life, so it is important to regularly check its amount in the body.

“If cholesterol is in excess, it can combine with other substances in the blood, leading to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques. This can cause various diseases and even a stroke. Elevated cholesterol levels cause millions of deaths every year, ”the department said.

It is a mistake to assume that only excess weight affects excess cholesterol, experts said, naming possible causes of high cholesterol in people with normal weight and thin people. The department linked smoking, stress, alcohol consumption, as well as low physical activity, unhealthy diet, genetic predisposition, thyroid problems, and medication to excess cholesterol.

“It also happens that a person with a low body weight has a high cholesterol level, while an overweight person has it normal,” the experts noted.

According to representatives of Rospotrebnadzor, excess cholesterol in the blood often does not make itself felt, and when symptoms appear, it may already be too late. Therefore, it is important to regularly check the level of this substance in the body. The obvious signs of high cholesterol include yellowish growths of fat deposits under the skin – xanthomas.

Experts do not recommend eliminating all animal products with cholesterol from the diet, because they are all very nutritious and contain a large amount of other substances important for health. For example, cottage cheese, cheeses and yogurts are rich in calcium and protein, while beef is rich in iron and B vitamins.

It is better to minimize the consumption of foods high in saturated fat – baked goods, high-fat dairy and deep-fried foods, chocolate and others.

Previously, the myth of special nutrition for gastritis was dispelled by gastroenterologist Maria Dyuzheva.