The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, revealed the number of cases of infection with the British strain of COVID-19 in Russia. She stated this in an interview with Izvestia.

According to her, a total of 81 cases of infection with the British variant of the coronavirus have been identified in the country. Popova added that six samples of the South African strain were also isolated in Russia.

At the same time, the head of Rospotrebnadzor stressed that all these cases are imported. She noted that the distribution of these strains is “great in Europe, Asia, the South American and, of course, the African continent.” To prevent further spread of the virus, Popova advised Russians to stay in their home country.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor said that on the territory of Russia there are still unidentified strains of COVID-19 in the world, which have mutations that differ from the British, South African or Brazilian variants of the virus. According to her, studies are underway to assess their epidemiological significance.