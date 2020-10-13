Rospotrebnadzor specialists identified samples of coronavirus in 134 washes from surfaces in medical organizations, retail facilities and in transport.

In total, more than 100 thousand studies of washings from environmental objects were carried out.

Of these, 134 were positive. This is 0.13% of the total number of examined samples. TASS with reference to the press service of the department.

It is noted that no samples of coronavirus infection were found in food.

Earlier, the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov, expressed the opinion that the number of new cases of coronavirus in Russia by February-March 2021 will return to the indicators of June-July.

According to him, now there is a seasonal increase in the incidence. The stabilization of the epidemiological process can occur in two weeks.