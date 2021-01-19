The immunological efficacy of the EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine according to the results of the first and second phases of clinical trials is 100%, reports RIA News.

It is specified that the effectiveness of the vaccine consists of its immunological and preventive effectiveness.

Earlier, Tatyana Golikova said that the Sputnik V vaccine has already been used on a large scale, and the EpiVacCorona of the Vector center has begun to enter civilian circulation and is used to vaccinate the population.

She also added that in the Russian Federation, excluding those who have recovered and children under 18, 60% of the population needs to be vaccinated against coronavirus, this is 68.6 million people. According to her, this level of immunization was determined by scientists.

Until March, Russians will be vaccinated only with Sputnik V, then EpiVacCorona will be added, and in early April, the use of Kovivac by the Chumakov Center will begin if the drug is successfully registered in February.