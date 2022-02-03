Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova in an interview with Naila Asker-zade in the Vesti program on the TV channel “Russia 1” said that restrictions for citizens who have been in contact with those infected with coronavirus lose their meaning due to the characteristics of the new omicron strain.

According to Popova, the department is currently considering the abolition of these restrictions.

Properties of omicron: very fast transmission, not occupied beds and a very large number, which is important, of asymptomatic carriers in specific gravity. Special actions to limit contacts simply lose their meaning. This is important for infections that are caused by another epidemiological process – with measles, with mumps. Today we are working to formalize everything properly and talk about the cancellation Anna Popova Head of Rospotrebnadzor

Russian President Vladimir Putin also announced the abolition of this part of the anti-COVID measures.

According to him, this is due to the peculiarities of the course of the disease caused by the omicron strain of coronavirus infection. “The general conclusion is that even restrictions on so-called contact persons can be lifted in the near future,” the Russian leader said.

Related materials:

“Easy Prey”

Ancha Baranova, Doctor of Biological Sciences, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA), said that children are easy prey for the omicron strain of coronavirus due to the property that allows it to enter cells directly, bypassing the cellular protease TMPRSS2.

The specialist explained that previous variants of COVID-19, such as alpha and delta, needed this protease in order to infect human cells.

Omicron has learned to enter cells directly, without involving the cellular protease TMPRSS2. There is a lot of this protease in adults, but very little in children. Therefore, children used to be more protected: the coronavirus needed a protease to enter the cells. For him, children were difficult prey. Ancha Baranova Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor, School of Systems Biology, George Mason University (USA)

At the same time, Tatyana Shilova, an ophthalmologist, doctor of medical sciences, an expert of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, noted that people with certain eye diseases are more vulnerable to omicron infection.

The risk group includes those whose mucous membrane is already damaged by some destructive process. Then any infectious agent, including coronavirus, is more likely to get inside Tatyana Shilova Ophthalmologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, expert of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection

Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, infectious disease specialist Alexander Gorelov, in turn, emphasized that any person who had not previously had COVID-19 was predisposed to infection with omicron.

reinfection

Baranova said that COVID-19 can be re-infected immediately after recovery. She explained that this can happen if the patient initially had omicron BA.1, and then became infected with another line – BA.2, which is otherwise called “stealth omicron”.

The specialist noted that the BA.2 omicron line has now been found in almost all countries, including Russia. According to the biologist, the likelihood of getting sick immediately after recovery depends on population immunity.

To put it very bluntly, the probability of getting sick with an omicron within a month after the delta, let’s say, is two percent. Within two months – already five percent. Etc. But it is impossible to say which percentage group a particular person will fall into. That is, it is theoretically possible to become infected the next day after recovery, but the chance is small. And the more time passes after the illness, the higher the likelihood of reinfection. Ancha Baranova Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor, School of Systems Biology, George Mason University (USA)

The chief freelance infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health of Russia Vladimir Chulanov, in turn, named the proportion of people who fall ill again with COVID-19. According to him, this is about 5 percent of the population.

Chulanov added that the risk group includes citizens with poorer health, including those who do not develop immunity after illness or vaccination. He clarified that they also include people with primary immunodeficiency.

According to the expert, a person can get sick with COVID-19 several times and this will not lead to an “overload” of immunity.

Additional measures

On January 22, the Russian government approved and began to implement a plan for additional measures to combat the omicron strain. The heads of the regions, on behalf of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, must ensure the implementation of the plan and take the work under personal control.

Related materials:

“The government is starting to implement a plan of additional measures to combat the spread of a new strain of coronavirus omicron in Russia and prepare the healthcare system to help those with COVID-19,” the Cabinet website reported.

Mishustin also instructed the Ministry of Health to assess the readiness of medical institutions to deploy additional beds for patients with coronavirus.

The regions and the Ministry of Health should increase the volume of testing of the population. In addition, Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Digital Transformation to ensure the readiness of service 112 for a possible increase in the number of citizens’ appeals.