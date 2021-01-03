Rospotrebnadzor commented on the data on the possible emergence of a new deadly “Disease X” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Representatives of the department are quoted by RIA News…

“Rospotrebnadzor is studying all sources and publications on the topic that relate to the incidence of diseases in the Congo,” said the press service.

Former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko previously noted that the professional community, in particular the World Health Organization, needs to pay close attention to the statements of an African scientist who announced the signs of “Disease X”. He stressed that the emergence of new infections is inevitable, since it is part of the evolutionary process.

In January, DRC microbiologist Jean-Jacques Muembe-Tamfum warned of the possibility of a deadly X disease. According to the doctor, one of his patients had early symptoms of hemorrhagic fever, while her tests for the Ebola virus and other known diseases showed negative results. He believes that a sick woman can become patient zero with the new virus. The disease is thought to be as contagious as the coronavirus, with deaths from infection reaching 50 to 90 percent of Ebola.