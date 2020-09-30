The Rospotrebnadzor explained the new rules for the operation of catering establishments approved by the Russian government.

As noted on the site departments, from January 1 of next year, cafes and restaurants will not be able to include payments that do not relate to ordered dishes and selected services. For example, commissions, surcharges and tips. In this case, the consumer may be offered additional services, but he must be warned in advance about their paid or gratuitous nature.

Also, catering establishments will be obliged to inform consumers about the method of preparation and nutritional value of dishes, their ingredients and portion sizes.

In addition, cafes and restaurants should have a book of reviews and suggestions, which is provided at the request of the visitor.

We will remind, earlier in the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia said that in order to fully restore the restaurant business in the country after the retreat of the coronavirus pandemic it will take at least five years.