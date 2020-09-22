The use of home-made pickles and canned food can cause botulism, a disease that affects the central nervous system and, if not applied in time for medical care, is fatal. About it TASS told in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

The department noted that the causative agents of botulism live only in the absence of oxygen, as a result of which they often get sick when using hermetically sealed canned food, pickles and homemade smoked products, where air does not penetrate into the thickness of the product and the necessary conditions arise to preserve the pathogen.

At the same time, they added in the press service, the taste, smell and appearance of these products does not change. In addition, the jar may not swell. Rospotrebnadzor urged not to buy canned food in hermetically sealed cans and home-smoked products in markets or from random sellers due to the fact that they could be prepared and stored without observing hygiene and temperature rules.

According to the ministry, it is recommended to store homemade canned food only in a refrigerator or cellar, while before direct use they must be heat-treated for 15-20 minutes.

Also in Rospotrebnadzor added that the most dangerous are canned food from mushrooms, meat, fish, carrots, purslane, beets and dill. It is quite difficult to wash these products from small particles of soil and spores of botulism pathogens, which can cause the spread of the pathogen. In addition, it is not recommended to violate the generally accepted technology for preparing blanks, including reducing the amount of vinegar, salt, and also reducing the time of heat treatment.

On August 9, Deputy Head of Roskachestvo Alexander Borisov told how to recognize stale goods and determine the real shelf life.