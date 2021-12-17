The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova estimated the rate of infection with the omicron strain in the world. It is reported by RIA News…

In particular, she drew attention to the situation in the UK and Africa, where the omicron strain accounts for more than 75 percent of the cases that are detected every day.

Growth rates are frightening in their danger and risk Anna Popova Head of Rospotrebnadzor

New, fast, mysterious

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong have discovered that the omicron strain SARS-CoV-2 multiplies in the human bronchi 70 times faster than the delta strain and the original Wuhan variant of the coronavirus. This property could explain why a new mutation in the virus is more easily transmitted between people than previous ones.

Anthony Fauci, the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States, called the omicron the most infectious variant of the coronavirus of all that have been recorded so far. According to him, the omicron strain most easily transmits COVID-19, and the number of cases of infection with this particular variant doubles on average every three days. “Omicron will very soon take on a dominant role. I suppose this will happen within a few weeks, ”he suggested.

Related materials:

Doctor of Biological Sciences, Russian virologist Alexander Chepurnov, in turn, named the main mystery of the new strain of coronavirus. “The most important thing that we do not know is the real severity of the disease caused by the omicron: both in those vaccinated or ill, and in people who do not have any immune defense against covid. It is expected that this will become clear within the next two weeks, ”explained the professor.

Unpleasant consequences

Cardiologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Zaurbek Shugushev spoke about the post-coccygeal syndrome after recovering from the omicron strain. According to Shugushev, those who have recovered from the new strain of coronavirus will feel unwell for some time – the vessels will first of all suffer.

Related materials:

“The first three weeks after recovery are especially critical, during this time thrombosis is possible, respectively, the risk of heart attacks and strokes is high,” the doctor said. He also listed other consequences of the postponed COVID-19. These include increased fatigue, joint pain and headache that can last for several months.

Forecasts and protection measures

Deputy Prime Minister Golikova admitted that the timing of revaccination for patients with the omicron strain may change after a more detailed study of it. “Our colleagues from other countries, where the omicron is already widespread, offer to do the second vaccination as soon as possible, without waiting six months,” she said. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Russian scientists in their calculations now operate mainly on the data of foreign colleagues, since the omicron strain has not yet received noticeable distribution in Russia.

Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, said that the likelihood of the omicron strain of coronavirus spreading in Russia is high. He believes that in connection with the active spread of the omicron strain, it is necessary to pass laws that can protect Russians.

Golikova noted that it is impossible to avoid the spread of the omicron strain in Russia due to “large cross-border movements and New Year’s holidays.”

25 Russians contracted the omicron strain of coronavirus

The infected were identified in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. One of the infected brought the virus from the African Republic of the Congo. The condition of all Russians infected with the omicron is assessed as satisfactory.