The basic rules for choosing apples were named in Telegram– Rospotrebnadzor channel. Experts of the department advised to purchase fruits without brown dots, spots and dents.

Experts also advised not to take rotten apples, as they can accumulate the toxin inulin, which negatively affects the immune system, cell structure and chromosomes.

When choosing fruits in the store, you need to pay attention to the packaging. It should contain information about the name of the manufacturer, country of origin, date of harvest and packaging, as well as the expiration date and storage conditions.

Rospotrebnadzor experts advised washing apples thoroughly in hot water after purchase, as manufacturers cover them with wax or a special agent in order to preserve products.

The experts added that because of the ethylene content in apples, they should be stored separately from other fruits and vegetables, as this organic compound can cause food spoilage.

