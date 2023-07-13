Rospotrebnadzor said that staphylococcus was found in the biomaterial of children who fell ill in Orsk

Staphylococcal enterotoxin A was found in the biomaterial of poisoned children in Orsk, as well as in the yogurt they consumed in kindergartens in the city.

“The epidemic situation arose due to a gross violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules – storage and transportation of products at temperatures above +40 degrees,” the federal service said.

They added that the outbreak of the disease was localized, the work of the enterprise – the Novotroitsk Dairy Plant – and its supplies were suspended.

The mass poisoning in the kindergartens of the Russian city became known on July 12. It was reported that parents began to massively call an ambulance and report that their children were not feeling well the day before. On July 11, ambulance teams responded 36 times to calls to children aged 3-6 with the same symptoms. Eight were hospitalized, their condition was assessed as moderate. Signs of food poisoning were diagnosed in 36 children aged three to six years.