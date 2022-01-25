Lung damage in omicron-strain of coronavirus develops after the 9-10th day of illness. Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, announced the date of onset of the most severe consequences of COVID-19 with a new version of the virus.

“In the lungs, omicron multiplies 10 times slower, and therefore affects them much less frequently. However, the development of lung involvement with omicron can also occur. This is usually observed in some cases after the 9-10th day of illness, ”the specialist noted, emphasizing that the concentration of omicron in the upper respiratory tract is 10 times higher than that of the delta.

According to her, people with chronic diseases and the elderly are primarily at risk. Young children can also become seriously ill – they often have manifestations of bronchiolitis (acute inflammation of the lower respiratory tract – approx. “Tapes.ru”).

In July, when the delta became the dominant strain of coronavirus in Russia, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that lung damage with COVID-19 began to develop 3-4 days after infection. A researcher at the Faculty of Biology of Lomonosov Moscow State University, molecular biologist Maxim Skulachev associated such a rapid lung injury with the active reproduction of the delta in human cells. As the specialist noted, those infected with this strain released a large amount of the pathogen, so the infection spread faster.