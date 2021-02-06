The Rospotrebnadzor press service said that passengers arriving in Russia by train will need to provide a certificate of the absence of a new coronavirus, issued no later than three days before the date of crossing the border. RIA News.

According to the recommendations of the Eurasian Economic Commission for the prevention of coronavirus in passenger railway traffic, a certificate is not required for children under the age of five if the accompanying persons have this document.

It is noted that the requirement does not apply to members of government delegations upon their return to their homeland, employees of locomotive crews and other persons associated with railway transportation.

Earlier it was reported that the official website of Russian Railways started selling tickets for passenger trains Moscow-Minsk and back.

Train runs between Russia and Belarus will resume on Monday, February 8th. Today, tickets are available for purchase for trains departing from Minsk to Moscow on February 8 and from Moscow to Minsk on February 9.