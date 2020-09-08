The press service of Rospotrebnadzor said that there is no such thing as a hazard of importing the plague pathogen from Mongolia into Russia, reviews RIA News…

The division burdened that they’re cooperating with the Mongolian Ministry of Well being on countering the unfold of plague. So, to this point, info trade and joint monitoring of transboundary pure foci of the illness have already been established.

The state of affairs within the Gorno-Altai highland and Tuva mountainous pure foci transboundary with Mongolia is underneath the management of the anti-plague establishments of Rospotrebnadzor, the press service famous.

As laid out in Rospotrebnadzor, 18,091 residents of the Altai Republic and 9,148 folks from Tuva have been vaccinated towards the plague to this point. In flip, medical establishments are prepared to supply the mandatory help in case of infections.

On the eve within the west of Mongolia recorded the third case of demise from bubonic plague. A 38-year-old resident of the Zavkhan aimag grew to become contaminated, presumably after consuming marmot meat.