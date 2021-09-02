Try not to leave your home unnecessarily

Why is this needed? The virus spreads in public places – try to avoid them. Home regime is especially important for people over 65 and those who suffer from chronic diseases. Young people should refrain from personal communication with parents, grandparents and the elderly in general. Try to keep in touch by phone or the Internet – this will help keep older people at risk of infection.

Keep your distance in public places

Why is this needed? When a person with a respiratory infection, such as COVID-19, coughs or sneezes, they spread tiny droplets containing the virus around them. If you are too close, you can catch the virus if you breathe in the air. Stay at least one meter away from people, especially if any of them have a cough, runny nose, or fever.

Wash your hands regularly

Why is this needed? If there is a virus on the surface of your hands, rubbing it with an alcohol-based product or washing your hands with soap and water will kill it.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands if possible.

Why is this needed? Hands touch many surfaces where the virus may be present. Touching your eyes, nose, or mouth can transfer the virus from your hands to your body.

Observe good respiratory hygiene

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the fold of your elbow when coughing or sneezing; Throw away the tissue immediately in a lidded waste container, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, or wash with soap and water.



Why is this needed? This will prevent the spread of viruses and other pathogens. Covering your nose and mouth with your hand when coughing or sneezing can spread germs on your hands and then on objects or people you touch.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible if you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Why is this needed? Fever, coughing, and breathing difficulties can be caused by a respiratory infection or other serious medical condition. Symptoms of respiratory damage in combination with an increase in temperature can have a variety of causes, among which, depending on the patient’s travel and contacts, there may be a coronavirus.

Useful sites and phones:

– site stopcoronavirus.rf;

– information about coronavirus on the Rospotrebnadzor website here;

– Rospotrebnadzor’s answers to the most popular questions about coronavirus here;

– a detailed section on the website of the Ministry of Health here;

– ambulance phone: 03, 103 (for calls from a mobile phone);

– Rospotrebnadzor hotline: 8-800-555-49-43;

– Rostrud hotline: 8-800-707-88-41;

– hotline of the Moscow Department of Health: +7 (495) 870-45-09.



Source: World Health Organization