The situation with COVID-19 in Russia is stabilizing, but it is still tense, it is too early to relax. This was announced by Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, reports RIA News…

According to her, the current stage of the epidemic process in Russia is characterized by a wave-like course, when a decrease in incidence can be replaced by a slight rise.

The specialist noted that the further development of the situation largely depends on adherence to anti-epidemic rules. She urged to continue to observe all precautions, including maintaining social distance, using personal protective equipment and antiseptics.

Earlier it was reported that the coronavirus in March 2021 became the main cause of death of 15 thousand people in Russia. The virus caused fatal complications in 1401 people, in 4857 cases it was not the main cause of death. In another 2,454 cases, the coronavirus is assumed as the main cause of death.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,805,288 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country. A total of 110 128 people died, recovered – 4 427 946