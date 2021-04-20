The epidemiological situation with coronavirus in Russia remains not stable enough, said Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, reports RIA News…

According to her, the number of infections has not significantly decreased during the month. Since March 14, the number of new cases does not exceed 10 thousand per day and remains at the level of 8-9 thousand.

“Over the course of a month, the incidence rate has not really decreased significantly, despite the massive vaccination that has begun, the numbers are approximately at the same level. This suggests that the epidemiological situation is not yet stable enough, ”Pshenichnaya explained.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, spoke about the formation of two “Russian” strains of coronavirus, these are Siberian and northwestern mutations. According to her, at the moment, 192 cases of the British strain and 21 of the South African strain have been recorded in the country. No other foreign mutations have been identified.

According to the head of the service, the epidemiological situation in the country is stabilizing. Now Russia ranks 87th in the world in terms of average daily incidence.