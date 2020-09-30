Rospotrebnadzor recalled that parcels, unlike surfaces in public places, do not pose a danger if we assess the risk of infection with coronavirus, reports “Russian newspaper”.

Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told the publication that on surfaces the virus remains in a viable state for no more than three days, and parcels usually go to the address for a longer time. For example, shipments from China are in transit for at least two weeks.

“Therefore, you cannot get infected through them. These packages do not pose any danger, ”Pshenichnaya noted.

According to her, surfaces in mass places are especially dangerous in this regard – handrails in public transport, door handles and carts in stores.

Therefore, when visiting such places, the specialist recommended wearing gloves, masks and washing your hands thoroughly.

We will remind, earlier the doctor told how reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus if a family member is sick.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus infection in the world more than 33 million people have already been infected, the number of victims of the disease has exceeded the mark of 1 million. Most of the deaths from COVID-19 are in the United States, Brazil and India.