Non-working days between May holidays will not provoke an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia. This was announced on Friday, April 23, by the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov.

At the same time, he noted that during the long weekend it is necessary to continue to comply with epidemiological measures. REN TV…

According to the specialist, it is better to avoid visiting crowded public places, shopping centers, as well as traveling by public transport.

“Do not forget that a large crowd of people is potentially dangerous, although the risk of infection in the open air is still lower than indoors,” Gorelov said.

Gorelov added that when meeting guests or going on a visit, one should not forget to use a mask.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, April 23, supported the idea of ​​the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova to make the May holidays continuous due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the evening of the same day, the head of state signed a decree on non-working days from May 1 to May 10 inclusive.