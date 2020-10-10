The immunity obtained after infection with coronavirus protects against COVID-19 re-disease in the same way as the vaccine. So the possibility of re-infection with a new coronavirus infection was assessed by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. She is quoted by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

“We still do not have reliably confirmed cases of re-infection with coronavirus – all described cases, and there are six of them, are abroad. In Russia, after a thorough check, these were not confirmed, ”Popova stressed.

She also noted that the most reliable and safe way to protect yourself from coronavirus is vaccination. This is due to the fact that after COVID-19, a person may experience complications, sometimes severe. “Besides, we do not yet know about the possible long-term consequences, we are only studying it. Therefore, the advantage, of course, belongs to post-vaccination immunity, ”Popova noted.

Earlier, the leading specialist of the Gamaleya Center Fyodor Lisitsyn said that one case of re-infection with coronavirus in Russia was still recognized. He noted that a new infection occurred after 148 days. In addition, according to Lisitsyn, another case was considered in Tuva. The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, in turn, noted that only one case of repeated infection with the infection was confirmed worldwide. In Russia, such cases have not been reliably recorded, he stressed.

At the same time, as the virologist, the former head of the laboratory at the Vector Center Alexander Chepurnov, said, immunity to coronavirus infection lasts for about six months. So, in patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the level of antibodies decreases until they disappear completely within three to four months. After that, cellular immunity ceases to respond to the coronavirus antigen, and those who were sick in April will again be at risk of infection in October.