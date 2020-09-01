The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, answering the question about the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, said that we must be prepared for different options. RIA News…

According to her, if citizens comply with all the rules established earlier, no changes should occur.

“We prepare almost the same every year, this year, taking into account new knowledge and a new level of training: the hospital base, and additional medical equipment, and the knowledge of specialists, our fellow doctors,” the head of the department noted.

Earlier, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that mass vaccination of people at risk from coronavirus would begin in November-December this year.