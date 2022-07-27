RPN said there was no need to return federal covid restrictions

Despite the recorded increase in the incidence of COVID-19, in Russia there is no need to return coronavirus restrictions at the federal level. This assessment was made by Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, to Lente.ru.

She noted that the new omicron sub-variants cause a disease whose course is almost comparable in severity to SARS. “Therefore, a sharp increase in the number of hospitalizations is unlikely,” Pshenichnaya said.

At the same time, the specialist recalled that even an ordinary SARS can sometimes lead to complications from the lower respiratory tract and end up with pneumonia, so you still need to take care of yourself, your health and the health of others. At the first sign of illness, Russians are still advised to use a protective mask.

“In general, there is no need to renew restrictions at the federal level. At the same time, the recommendations for wearing masks for vulnerable categories of the population and, of course, for revaccination every six months remain, ”concluded the deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to the operational headquarters on July 27, 9027 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia over the past day. Such indicators were first recorded in the country since April. The total number of infected people during the entire pandemic has reached 18,554,036.