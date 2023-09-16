Rospotrebnadzor: they will not introduce a mask regime in Russia without reason

Russia will not introduce restrictive measures, including the mask regime, without serious reasons. About this to journalists RIA News stated the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

Describing possible measures to address the seasonal increase in the incidence of ARVI, influenza or COVID-19, the department admitted that in various institutions “local restrictions may be introduced for a certain period.”

The department also urged Russians to use hand sanitizers, as personal prevention helps reduce the risk of seasonal diseases.

Earlier it became known that in the House of Government of Russia, due to the seasonal increase in the incidence of viral infections, additional preventive measures would be introduced, including a mask regime.