Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work, Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, Rospotrebnadzor, assessed the danger of the delta plus coronavirus strain. Her words leads TASS…

“It is still difficult to say how dangerous the Indian strain is. Currently, it is only clear that it is more contagious. One case in India, for example, could infect six, ”she said.

Related materials

According to the specialist, sharp rises in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia may arise precisely because of this in case of non-compliance with anti-epidemic measures. Wheat urged to be vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible.

Earlier, the first case of infection with the delta plus strain of coronavirus was detected in Russia. According to Daria Danilenko, Deputy Director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza, “the case is unique and, most likely, imported.” At the same time, on June 24, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, stated that Russia does not have the newest strain of the delta plus coronavirus. According to her, this strain has been identified not only in India, but also in five other states.

The day before in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the first death was recorded after infection with the delta plus strain. State Minister Vishwas Sarang said that five people were found infected with the new strain in Madhya Pradesh. The deceased woman was the only one who was not vaccinated. The other four, according to the minister, “received the vaccine and are now healthy.”