No traces of tritium were found in water after the discharge of water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant (NPP), but there is a risk of accumulation of hazardous substances over time. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova spoke about this in an interview “RIA News” on Saturday, September 23.

She said that Russia rarely buys seafood from Japan, but water from Fukushima cannot fail to reach the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, where Russian fishermen fish. These products then enter the markets, and there is a risk that chemical elements harmful to health will be found in them.

“To date, no dangerous products have been identified. So far, no changes in the content of radioactive substances in water, including tritium, have been detected, but, unfortunately, there is an accumulation effect,” Popova commented on the situation.

According to her, this effect can only appear after some time has passed, so so far there are no signs of radioactive contamination.

“But accumulation in both bottom sediments and hydrobionts cannot but occur, because the quantity and volume will increase,” the head of Rospotrebnadzor concluded.

Earlier, on September 13, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Japan does not demonstrate transparency in the issue of water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. She also said that Russia is counting on Japan to provide the opportunity to study all data on water quality and conduct the necessary research .

On September 7, Rosselkhoznadzor found no traces of radiation in fish taken in the subzones of the Primorsky Territory and the Sakhalin Region after the discharge of water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant. Experts analyzed different types of fish and seafood – flounder, pollock, cod, herring, mackerel, as well as minced meat, canned food and other products.

On August 24, Japan began discharging radiation-free water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean. The country’s government reported that this is safe for the environment, since the water is generally cleared of radioactive substances and contains only the isotope of hydrogen, also known as tritium.

In March 2011, an accident occurred at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, triggered by the strongest earthquake in Japanese history and the subsequent tsunami. The authorities decided to close the nuclear power plant, while water used to cool the damaged reactors accumulated in tanks.