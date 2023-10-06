Rospotrebnadzor proposes to conduct business inspections if customers begin to massively complain about the company. The service proposes to work out this risk criterion in the government. The Ministry of Economic Development is responsible for the reform of supervisory activities in the Cabinet.

This is stated in the documents of Rospotrebnadzor, which Izvestia reviewed. The agency has prepared a report on the enforcement practice of the law on the protection of consumer rights, in particular its article 16 – “Unacceptable terms of the contract that infringe on the rights of buyers…”.

For example, over the past 10 years, that is, from 2013 to 2022, the service has identified more than 56 thousand violations of this article, their maximum number in retail trade (15.1 thousand cases) and financial services (9.5 thousand violations). Almost every second contract that the service analyzed contained conditions that infringed on the rights of consumers, Rospotrebnadzor documents say.

Companies, for example, conditioned the purchase of one product on the purchase of another or included paid services in contracts without the consent of the consumer. Plus, some contracts allowed a business to unilaterally refuse and terminate the contract, and there were also cases when entrepreneurs imposed fines on buyers.

In the spring of 2022, the government changed regulations: scheduled and unscheduled inspections were blocked. This actually suspended control and supervision in the field of consumer protection, as indicated in the documents of the service; its activities were mainly preventive. This is also why Rospotrebnadzor noted an increase in dissatisfaction among consumers: they do not like that violators are not punished.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Complaint instantly: authorities are discussing the return of business inspections