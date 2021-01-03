The issue of lifting restrictions on those vaccinated against coronavirus should be worked out taking into account information on how long immunity to the virus will remain after vaccination. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, in Rospotrebnadzor.

The department noted that the use of documents that confirm the passage of vaccination is a common practice.

“At the same time, the issue of lifting restrictions for vaccinated persons requires elaboration, taking into account information on how long the immune response lasts after vaccination,” the Rospotrebnadzor said in a message published in the Telegram channel of the infection control operational headquarters.

On the eve of the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko announced that those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus can receive a certificate of vaccination on the website of state services from January 1. He spoke about the appearance of vaccination passports on the portal on December 29.

On the same day, Murashko said that more than 800 thousand residents of Russia were vaccinated against the coronavirus. The minister specified that more than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in the Russian regions.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Russia on December 15, and in Moscow on December 5. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V. It was developed by the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against infection in the world and in Russia.

The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

