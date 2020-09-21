Uzbekistan has expressed interest in participating in trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Novosibirsk Center “Vector”, after its registration, it is reported on the Rospotrebnadzor website.

Rospotrebnadzor held a videoconference meeting with the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The issues of combating the spread of COVID-19 were discussed, including the development of a vaccine to prevent the virus.

The Uzbek side expressed interest in joint research on the use of the vaccine after its registration.

Earlier in Belarus and Turkey, they talked about testing the RF vaccine against COVID-19. In Belarus, testing with the participation of volunteers can begin in a month. In Russia, the post-registration phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine began on September 9. The head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that the development of the second Russian vaccine against coronavirus is proceeding normally.